Short Interest in Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Drops By 96.1%

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WISH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 3,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392. Wright Investors Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wright Investors Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Wright Investors Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

