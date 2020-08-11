Short Interest in YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Increases By 430.0%

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.04. 11,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.48 million. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

