Short Interest in Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA) Expands By 323.1%

Yogaworks Inc (OTCMKTS:YOGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 323.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YOGA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.76. Yogaworks has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Get Yogaworks alerts:

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.