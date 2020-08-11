Short Interest in ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Drops By 88.9%

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZTCOY stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ZTE CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

