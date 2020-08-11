Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Earns News Impact Rating of -2.11

News articles about Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spark Power Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Spark Power Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.25 target price on Spark Power Group and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

SPG traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

