Spectrum (SPT) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $17,620.40 and $5,345.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00474957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

