StableUSD Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $555,842.73 and $20,158.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00008994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00112884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.01825615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00185075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00119905 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

