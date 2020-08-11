Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0764 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00112470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.01825036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00185031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinone, Gate.io, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

