SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in January

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SSY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 107,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,110. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.65.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

