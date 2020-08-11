Super Zero Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00064260 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00273676 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040661 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007986 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

