Tael Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $1.69 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.22 or 0.06374105 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013833 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

