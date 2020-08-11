TCASH Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $165,041.16 and $35,288.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002378 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002550 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

