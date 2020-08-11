TCF National Bank Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $315.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,509. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,171. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

