TCF National Bank Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.20. 8,445,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,191. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

