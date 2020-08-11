TCF National Bank Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.00. 2,476,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.47. The company has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

