TCF National Bank Has $2.79 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,332,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,171,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.65. 2,295,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.45. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

