TCF National Bank Purchases 26,334 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 20,201,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,511,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

