Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 783.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHF remained flat at $$42.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.