Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of TSCDY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 86,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

