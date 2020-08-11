The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.13 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $3.13 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006455 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000370 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

