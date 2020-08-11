Ultimate Secure Cash Price Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $355,696.76 and $593.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

