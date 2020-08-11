UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,333,000 after acquiring an additional 464,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.55. 3,017,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,509. The stock has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

