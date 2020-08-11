UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,937,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,504,260,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,186 shares of company stock worth $27,993,171. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,509. The company has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $284.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

