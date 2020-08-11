Universa Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $56,233.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00112774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.01825537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00185577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00120015 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

