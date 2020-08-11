Utrust (UTK) Hits One Day Volume of $4.58 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and $4.58 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.42 or 0.06304650 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00049108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

