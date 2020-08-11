Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $644,510.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00775151 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00046188 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000704 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008487 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00286379 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

