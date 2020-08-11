Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $327,869.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002252 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $327,869.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00476290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,258 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.