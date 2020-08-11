Wagerr Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $2,104.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002298 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,151,026 coins and its circulating supply is 190,771,412 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

