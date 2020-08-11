Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 340.5% from the January 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. 35,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

