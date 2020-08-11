Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,123,000 after buying an additional 193,770 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.20. 8,445,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

