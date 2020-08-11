Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Down 91.9% in February

Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WTII traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,013,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,410. Water Technologies International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

