Webchain Price Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , RaisEX, STEX and BiteBTC. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00761879 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004250 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000774 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , RaisEX, BiteBTC, STEX, Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

