Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Up 189,300.0% in February

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, an increase of 189,300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.4 days.

Shares of WNARF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high-grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

