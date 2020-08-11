Williams Companies’ (WMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 9,426,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 194.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

