WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WLMIY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214. WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR alerts:

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.