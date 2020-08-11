WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,129. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

