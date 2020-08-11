WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 1,584.6% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WOPEY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 13,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,581. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOPEY shares. Citigroup cut WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

