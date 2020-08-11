WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WLWHY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

