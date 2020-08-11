YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:YATRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754. YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YAMATO HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

