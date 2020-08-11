YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YASKY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.52. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

