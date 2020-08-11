YGGDRASH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,422.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $954,719.91 and approximately $64,422.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00112774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.01825537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00185577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00120015 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

