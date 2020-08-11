ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 6,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,343. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

