ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

