ZelCash Trading 12% Lower This Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

