Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Update

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 420.4% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZIVO stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,532. Zivo Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

