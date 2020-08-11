Zoned Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Update

Zoned Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZDPY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Zoned Properties has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, engages in operating, leasing, and managing commercial properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the properties within the medical marijuana industry. It offers project development, including architectural design and subsequent build-out, utility installation, property management, facilities management, and security system installation services, as well as strategic advisory services.

