Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Short Interest Update

Zoom Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 353.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ZOOM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,852. Zoom Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

