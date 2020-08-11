ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Up 6,300.0% in February

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ZTCOY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

