$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.25. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

