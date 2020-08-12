$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCAU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,713. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.